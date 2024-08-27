Settle Carlisle line on track for return to Hogwarts Day – 1 September 2024

Around the world young would-be wizards and witches are planning their return to Hogwarts day, September 1. This year the fan of Harry Potter are being asked not to gather at Platform 9 3/4 at Kings Cross Station in London – but you can take the Settle Carlisle line for a magical day.

Wizards and muggles living between Leeds and Carlisle are invited to get onboard the Settle Carlisle line to visit the the Honorary Quidditch town of Appleby-in-Westmorland.

The Settle Carlisle line stops at Appleby Station, where banners will welcoming the students of Hogwarts to a new term. Though the train to Appleby will be pulled by a diesel engine unlike the Hogwarts Express steam train, you will be taking the train to a historic magical town.

Appleby Arrows quidditch team are included in the Quidditch Through the Ages book by JK Rowling and the town has an official banner to mark it’s status.

For return to Hogwarts day there will be free broomstick riding lessons, magical treasure trail and everyone is invited to come in their Hogwarts uniform where possible.

Witches and wizards arriving into Appleby Station at 11.18am and 1.06pm will be met by the Welcoming Witch, Alison Taylor and Jennifer Gibbons will be organising a free quiz and broomstick lessons.

There will be magical performances around the town, and it will be the last opportunity for people to view the Crafty Women’s outdoor exhibition, including a Hogwarts inspired display.

Chair of Settle Carlisle Railway Development Company, Pete Myers said: We are delighted to be able to work with the community in Appleby to provide a very special return to Hogwarts day on the Settle to Carlisle line. Our aim is to work with and support the communities along the line, and encourage more people to enjoy the benefits of travelling on our line. For many young people this may be their first journey on a train, and we want it to be a magical experience for all the family. There will be a refreshment trolley service on the 10:19 train from Settle (09.09am from Leeds) and the 12:23 train from Carlisle with more free information for return to Hogwarts passengers.

Return to Hogwarts Day has become an annual event, with locations linked to the Harry Potter stories providing celebrations for the start of a new year at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry on 1 September 204.