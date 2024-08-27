Fun Fair Returns to the Harrogate Stray

Fun fair attractions will fill Harrogate’s Stray for the first time in six years and the organiser is promising the fair will be the biggest to be seen in the town for twenty years! World of Fun rolls into Harrogate this weekend with a mass of attractions spanning the length of Oatlands Drive!

World of Fun will feature thrilling rides, family rides, and kid’s attractions for four days from Thursday 29th August until Sunday 1st September opening every day.

For many visitors, a trip to see spectacular rides and attractions has meant going to a theme park or towards the seaside, but the fair on the Stray is set to feature many rides that have never been seen in Harrogate before as well as some old favourites from fairs of the past.

There will be food and games as well, yet it will no doubt be the rides that are the biggest attraction, especially as guests can enjoy spin after hair-raising spin on the Sky Swing which soars 30 metres skywards offering long range views across the town, sample the suspended outward swinging Fusion or spin 360 degrees on the Vertigo, a spectacular 40m ride open for the first time in the town.

There is a return to Harrogate for the popular Atmosphere Creator Waltzer a major feature at many fairs before the fairs stopped coming to the Stray before the Coronavirus pandemic as well as lots of family rides and children’s attractions such as the Dodgems, Twister, and a huge family Roller Coaster.

Albert Evans Head of World of Fun commented: We are so excited to bring a fair back to North Yorkshire Council who have given us this opportunity to return. We wanted to bring a special fair with some new attractions and spectacular rides never seen in Harrogate before and we believe we have done just that with something for everyone this year including lots of kids rides.

Entry is free and the fair is open daily from 1pm, closing at 9.30pm except Sunday when the fair will close at 7pm.