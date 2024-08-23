Harrogate Grammar School GCSE Results

Year 11 students at Harrogate Grammer School received their GCSE results on 22 August 2024.

Neil Renton, Harrogate Grammer School, Headteacher, said:

We are incredibly pleased with the very high outcomes this year. Out of a large cohort of 288 students, an impressive 80 per cent of students gained 5 passes including English and maths. Almost 40 per cent of all grades were 9-7 with 25 students achieving 4 or more grade 9s. These very strong outcomes mean that students can progress to the next stage in their education with 80 per cent of the cohort expected to join our Sixth Form.

Congratulations and thank you to students and our community.

Behind each grade is the unique story of each student – a story of resilience and perseverance. The remarkable individual achievements today deserve much recognition, and we applaud this success. We sincerely thank students for all their efforts.

We fully appreciate the support that parents have provided during their children’s time with us – it is this partnership between home and school which continues to be the foundation for our success at HGS.

We would also like to thank our teachers and staff who have worked so brilliantly to support students.

We wish students all the very best in the exciting next stage of their education.