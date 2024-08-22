All-Round Success for Queen Mary’s Pupils

Academic excellence continues to shine through at Queen Mary’s School as the Year 11 pupils celebrated outstanding GCSE results highlighting exceptional Value Added scores 1.32 grades higher than external data predictions. Teachers and staff have inspired a love of learning, confidence and independence to empower pupils to achieve their full potential.

Special congratulations to Kallissa, Marissa, Antonia, Charlotte and Old Maryan Eulalie, who studied at Queen Mary’s School for over 13 years. Kallissa has achieved an Academic Scholarship for her sixth form place and Old Maryan, Eulalie will study Geography at Keble College, University of Oxford.

Queen Mary’s, between Ripon and Thirsk, tailors education to each individual girl. This is reflected in the wide range of sixth form destinations. These include independent schools such as Shrewsbury School, state schools such as Ripon Grammar School and Dance Captain, Sophia, will be attending Dance College. The school will also see Suzannah, who achieved a Grade 9 in Music, go on to follow in the footsteps of many Old Maryans to pursue her musical talents.

Opportunities at Queen Mary’s are endless with the flexibility for early GCSE entries. This summer two Year 10 pupils achieved superb results in GCSE German and a group of Year 9 pupils are already working towards GCSE Art.

Along with excellent academic results, Year 11 pupils displayed sporting, musical and artistic excellence as they thrived both inside and outside of the classroom. As an example, Olivia was extremely busy in her final year at Queen Mary’s School as a House Captain, Riding Captain and Scholar. During her Queen Mary’s years she enjoyed the Queen Mary’s American Exchange, was on the winning team in the Battle of the Books and came 5th in the National Schools Equestrian Association Championship finals. As a budding politician, Olivia has a passion for Politics, History and Classics and now has fantastic GCSE results to continue her journey with a view to attending university at Oxford or Durham.

Mrs Carole Cameron, Head of Queen Mary’s School, is delighted. “One of our key objectives with each and every child at Queen Mary’s is to find her ‘spark’. All our Year 10 and 11 pupils who have taken GCSE examinations this summer have discovered their strengths and interests.

These marvellous results are a testament to great commitment and talent from pupils and teachers alike. They all should be extremely proud of their many achievements. Queen Mary’s ethos, with the aim to balance academic excellence with wonderful all-round opportunities, leads to happiness and success.”

Queen Mary’s offers academic excellence and extensive co-curricular opportunities in a nurturing environment designed to facilitate ongoing development and achievement. The next Open Day will take place on Saturday 5 October.