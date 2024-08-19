Harrogate counselling charity warns of dramatic rise in poor mental health

There has been a dramatic rise in poor mental health across North Yorkshire, especially amongst children and young people, according to a leading counselling charity.

In its annual report, Harrogate-based Wellspring Therapy and Training also revealed that there had been a 44% increase in the demand for its services since 2021.

Wellspring, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, provides private mental health counselling at affordable rates, thereby reducing the burden on the NHS.

Emily Fullarton, the charity’s chief executive officer, said: In a year where many charities were forced to close or reduce their services, we were delighted to continue our work and see a small growth in the number of sessions we were able to offer. The increase in mental health problems for children and young people is of particular concern. Sadly, only one in three children and young people with a diagnosable mental health condition get access to NHS care and treatment. In a recent survey 76 per cent of parents said that their child’s mental health had deteriorated while waiting for support from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). Nationally, data suggests suicide rates in young people aged 15 to 19 has recently risen by a third. Meanwhile last year, 34 per cent of adults said their mental health had worsened due to pressures from the cost-of-living crisis, which was on top of an already increased rate due to the COVID lock-downs. These statistics are deeply troubling, as behind each one is a real human story of struggle and resilience. We are doing everything we can to help. Apart from increasing the counselling sessions we offer, we also opened our first Wellspring Counselling Centre in partnership with a charity, Shine, based out of St Stephen’s Church in Bradford. We also have a strong and well-respected reputation in our community and have established relationships with other services and local schools.

The local Mental Health Children’s Commissioner supports Wellspring’s work, said: The charity helps alleviate the growing pressure on NHS Children and Young People’s services and makes a real difference to the lives of children and young people.

Emily said: We know that private counselling is too expensive for many, which is why we do our very best to keep our charges as low as possible. This is our strength and unique selling point. For example, 47 per cent of adult clients pay £15 or less for their counselling; the average donation per session last year was £15.50, with some paying as little as £5 per session. I’d like to thank our counsellors, who are committed, passionate and invaluable. And I’d also like to thank our community, churches and generous individuals gave us £101,012. We are also grateful to Trusts and Foundations, who contributed £127,926. Without this incredible generosity, we wouldn’t be able to operate. People who experience our counselling benefit from high-quality, professional, supervised psychotherapy provided face-to-face. Our counselling team is made up of both experienced and trainee counsellors, as well as voluntary and employed counsellors. With a diverse team of counsellors, all bringing different skills, knowledge and experience we are able to match our clients’ needs to an appropriate counsellor. Looking ahead, we are committed to continuing to grow our counselling offer, hopefully to 200 sessions by the end of this year. Through our Route One partnership, we expect to support people who will benefit from our service thus, crucially, preventing them needing NHS treatment.

If you would like to support Wellspring, or hear more about the charity’s services, please contact Kennie Cheung at partnerships@wellspringtherapy.co.uk