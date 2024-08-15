Serious traffic collision near Harrogate

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision which occurred on the A59 at Hampsthwaite near Harrogate.

7.50pm on Wednesday 14 August 2024

Junction with Burley Bank Road

Involved a red motorcycle and a John Deere tractor

The motorcyclist conducted an overtake of a vehicle and collided with the tractor. Following the incident the motorcyclist was taken to hospital where he is currently in a serious condition.

The tractor driver was uninjured and remained on scene to assist officers with their enquiries.

A section of the A59 was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to be carried out at the scene.

Witnesses who saw either the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision, or have dashcam footage, are asked to contact Chris Storey by emailing chris.storey@northyorkshire.police.uk or by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please quote NYP reference 12240147648 when passing on information.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.