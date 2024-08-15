North Yorkshire Police are searching for Matthew Ledger, who is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

34-year-old Ledger has links to the York area which is where we believe he currently is.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him, but to date he has evaded arrest.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240115069 when passing on information.