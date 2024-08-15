Harrogate Grammar School A-level Results 2024

Harrogate Grammar School has congratulated all their year 13 students.

These were students that were in Year 9 when the country went into lock down. They studied for their GCSEs remotely at times and were the first generation of students to sit GCSEs again in 2022.

They had 326 students, with a third of grades being A*-A, that is up 3%t on last year, with 10 different subjects showing a significant increase in the number of A*-A grades. 22 students achieved three or more A*s.

The school has said that they are incredibly pleased with the outcomes this year. A total of 288 students (88 per cent of the year group) applied to university to study a range of courses.

Students will be taking up courses in subjects such as physiotherapy, and several allied healthcare professions, as well as courses in the humanities, law, social sciences, arts, drama, music, sciences, maths, languages, business, and education. Based on information currently available, over 75 per cent of applicants have gained places at their first-choice university and 90 per cent achieved places overall – an incredible achievement.