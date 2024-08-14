Newby Hall hosts fireworks championships

The skies over Newby Hall and Gardens will be lit by a dazzling display of pyrotechnics during the August bank holiday weekend.

The ‘Fireworks Champions’ event takes place on Saturday 24 August when three of the UK’s best fireworks companies battle it out to win the title, each staging an impressive 10-minute display choreographed to music.

Visitors will vote using their mobile phones for the best display before last year’s winners of the competition stage a grand fireworks finale to round off the evening.

Gates open at 4pm when visitors are encouraged to come along with friends and family and enjoy a picnic before a drone show at 8.30pm followed by the fireworks displays just before 9pm.

Stuart Gill, commercial director at Newby Hall: Our annual Fireworks Championships provide an evening of great entertainment with stunning displays by some of the UK’s leading fireworks companies. It is a great way to enjoy a late summer’s evening in the parkland at Newby.

Advance tickets are £26 adult; £16 child; under 5s free. On the day tickets are £30 adult; £20 child. Newby is open for camping from 3pm – tickets are £12 per adult, under 16s free.

For more details and to buy tickets: https://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/our-events/newby-hall/book-tickets/