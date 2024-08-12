Harrogate bank card theft CCTV appeal

Police have issued CCTV images of a man and a woman who they need to speak to following a theft in Harrogate where the victim’s bank card was stolen and used to obtain money from a cash machine.

It happened on 15 July 2024 at around 2.15am at M&S and Co-op on Leeds Road.

Please contact us if you recognise either the man or the woman pictured on CCTV as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email Nabiel.Galab@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for “Three, One, Nine”, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240125876 when passing on information.