Family-run pet store creates eight jobs and doubles floor space – in less than 12 months

A family-run pet store based in Sowerby, Thirsk has seen such demand for its services that it needed to move to a unit double the original size just three months after opening, creating eight jobs with more in the pipeline.

Yorkshire Feed & Country Store opened in December 2023 offering a wide range of products for small animals, reptiles, fish, birds, equine and smallholders, as well as other related essentials. Open seven days a week, it soon established a reputation for being the ‘go-to’ place for pet owners, coupled with friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Owners, Matt Wright and Jason Smallridge are both experienced animal owners with a background in agriculture, with Matt having previously owned a smallholding, and Jason studying at Askham Bryan before working at Thirsk Auction Mart, working his way up from barrow boy to ring man – even featuring on popular TV show, The Yorkshire Vet with some of his sheep.

Matt said: We have always had to travel further afield to get what we needed for our own animals, and identified a gap in the market for a sort of ‘one stop shop’ here in Thirsk. Unlike many big brand name equivalents, our focus is on animal welfare and making sure our customers are confident in making informed purchases, rather than the bottom line. We’re adding products and services that we ourselves want and use, and also that our customers are asking for – it’s all about making it easy to have happy, healthy animals.

The company recently launched a small animal boarding service, enabling customers to take holiday or spend time away from home safe in the knowledge that their animals are being looked after by an experienced team, and also ran a canine first aid course to teach dog owners the essentials.

Having invested heavily in the business, using local contractors such as decorators, electricians and carpenters, Matt and Jason plan to launch a grooming service in the coming months and further down the line, open another store based on the same model.

Matt and Jason both worked in the ambulance service during Covid, with Jason also being involved with a project taking an ambulance full of medical supplies to Ukraine and helping treat wounded soldiers.

The company supports local charities including Lucie’s Animal Rescue, and held a charity event on Sunday 21st July raising funds for Long Acre Owl Sanctuary which currently cares for over 90 owls.

See more on the company Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551945367729