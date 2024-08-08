Thefts from cars in Starbeck

Police are appealing for information about a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in the Starbeck area of Harrogate.

It happened at 1am on Monday 22 July on First Avenue and South Beech Avenue when two individuals broke into multiple vehicles and took property from within inside these vehicles.

A 16-year-old boy and a 41-year-old woman were arrested and released on conditional bail following the incident.

Police would like sightings of the individuals involved, suspicious activity at the time of the incident, or CCTV, dash-cam or doorbell camera footage that may have captured these events.

Please email joseph.moore2@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Joseph Moore, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240130416 when passing on information.