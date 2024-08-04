Global pest control company Pelsis Group acquires Doff Portland to expand agricultural and retail offer

Leading global pest control manufacturer and supplier Pelsis Group has acquired Nottingham based garden care product manufacturer, Doff Portland, strengthening the group’s portfolio of leading retail, agricultural and professional brands.

Established in 1946, Doff Portland manufactures a number of leading brands and private label products for major retailers in the UK and EU. These brands include Doff, Portland Garden, Power Up and Green Fingers.

Speaking about the acquisition, Pelsis Group CEO Alex Ashmore said: In Doff we have found a strong partner to complement our own well known retail brands and channels. The combined strengths of Pelsis’ distribution network and Doff’s product portfolio in the UK and Europe will make a powerful combination of brands and channels for our customers. We are excited to welcome the Doff team to the Pelsis family.

Doff Portland becomes a wholly owned subsidiary with its 85 employees, customers and suppliers welcomed into the Pelsis Group.

The deal follows Pelsis’ recent acquisitions of Brandenburg (2022) and Sanitrade (2021) which focused on the Professional Pest Control categories, building and consolidating its world leading Insect Light Trap offer and wider professional distribution network. Doff Portland provides a good balance to Pelsis’ portfolio, with its well-known retail brands and commitment to offering sustainable and environmentally responsible products and solutions to pest management issues, ahead of increasingly stringent global regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the sale, Doff CEO Ben Shapiro said: This acquisition presents a phenomenal opportunity for Doff. There is a great fit in terms of our vision and values. Both businesses have been focussed on investing in their portfolios of environmentally responsible products for amateur and professional users. This will continue and the combination will hugely benefit our employees and our customers as we find new opportunities for growth.

Pelsis was advised by Alvarez & Marsal and DLA Piper. Doff Portland was advised by Hill Dickinson and Cavendish.