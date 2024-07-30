Council bids to recover cash for victims of £1.2m homes scam

Steps to ensure criminals behind a £1.2 million fraud operation do not profit from their actions are being taken by North Yorkshire Council.

The sentencing of the gang brought to an end the initial phase of Operation Zagreb, a North Yorkshire Council led investigation into a nationwide housing repair scam that cost more than 20 elderly and vulnerable victims their hard-earned savings.

In many cases, the work carried out by the gang was unnecessary, and customers were charged many times the value of the jobs undertaken. Their homes were often left in a much worse state, requiring huge amounts of money to put them right.

In total nine men have been sentenced, with five appearing at Leeds Crown Court on 26 July 2024.

Judge Howard Crowson said: This was a well-organised fraud targeted at vulnerable victims. We all have a fear when our loved ones get older that they will be persuaded by rogue traders to part with money for unnecessary building work. These people had no concern for the wellbeing of the victims and were driven simply by greed.

The judge commended North Yorkshire Council trading standards for what he described as “an unassailable case”.

With the men dealt with, the focus now switches to recovering as much of the victims’ money as possible.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for trading standards, Cllr Greg White, said: The sentencing of these men is not the end of the matter. We are now working with the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit to complete an in-depth financial investigation and will seek confiscation orders in an effort to recover as much money as we can for the victims. Depriving the offenders of the proceeds of their crimes can itself prove to be a very significant deterrent to similar offences being committed in the future.

The council’s investigation into this complex criminal network began in 2020 after officers were made aware of an elderly man in Stokesley who had been cold called.

The man, who was in his 90s and has since died, was initially asked for £1,400 for work on his property. He was then asked for a further £400 and was only prevented from writing out a cheque for £12,000 more when a neighbour intervened.

As officers delved deeper, they became aware of further offences dating back to 2018 and covering areas that included London, Manchester, the West Midlands and Wales.

Working alongside police and other partners, the council team was able to collect damning evidence of the men’s actions which eventually saw them arrested and brought before the courts.

Cllr White said: There were challenges around identifying the main members of the criminal network and collating the evidence necessary to show their connections but allied to the knowledge of our own highly trained staff, the ability to use the skills and resources of partner agencies proved invaluable. It was also important that evidence from potential victims was accurately recorded. In many instances, video interviews were carried out enabling the voices of these vulnerable people to be heard if they were unable to attend the trial themselves.

Cllr White said while it had been for the judge to determine the appropriate sentence for each defendant, he was happy with the outcome: We are pleased that the court has taken this offending very seriously and that has been reflected in the sentences imposed.

In addition, the council was also granted criminal behaviour orders for Lawrence Newbury Jnr, identified as the ringleader by the judge at his sentencing, and Lawrence Newbury Snr, preventing the pair from operating roofing or building businesses in the future, cold calling to offer such work or engaging others to do those things for any business owned by them.

Cllr White said the investigation had had a profound effect on those who had been targeted: Victims in many of the cases we investigate have lost their life savings or experienced situations which have a massive impact on their health or wellbeing. We understand the effect this has on them, and our officers are specifically trained in how to retrieve the information necessary to put together a successful case, while understanding and responding to witnesses’ vulnerabilities and needs. The important thing for people to remember is that fraudsters rely on their charm and skills at making a connection with people. Aside from that, tactics can include building a sense of urgency into proceedings, such as a time limited price, the need for emergency work or limited availability of product, or playing on community involvement, such as suggesting they have done good jobs for neighbours or that they are working with the council or another agency.

Lawrence Newbury Jnr, who was described as the ringleader of a gang of men who carried out frauds at the homes of elderly and vulnerable people in North Yorkshire and beyond.