George Thomson signs with Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC has confirmed George Thomson has signed a new contract with the club.

The deal will see Thomson remain at the club until at least 2026, with the option of a further year.

The news comes after a fantastic 2023/24 campaign for our number seven who was named Players Player of the Year, his 18 goals making him the club’s top scorer.

Thomson said: I’m absolutely buzzing, I’ve loved my time here and I’m looking forward to a couple more years and to see what we can do. I’m desperate to achieve another promotion while I’m playing here, that’s the aim we want to build on last season and keep pushing forward, and see if we can go one better this year.

Assistant Manager Paul Thirlwell added: He’s an outstanding player for us and he has been for years. Last season he smashed every record he could imagine, but most importantly he’s a really good guy and we’re delighted to have him with us.

Thomson is entering his eighth season with the club having signed in 2017, playing a significant part in the club’s rise from the National North to the EFL in that time and making over 300 appearances for the club.