Jayne and Sue, longtime friends and successful businesswomen, are thrilled to announce the ‘Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show’ to be held on 20 September, 2024, at the beautiful Harrogate Masonic Hall.

This exciting event aims to raise much-needed funds for Saint Michael’s Hospice, with 100% of the profits going directly to the charity who have been providing the highest quality vital hospice care, emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities across North Yorkshire since 1987.

Event Details:

● Date: 20 September, 2024

● Arrival: 19:00

● Carriages: 00:30

● Venue: Harrogate Masonic Hall, HG1 5NE

● Tickets: seated table of 10: £300 or individual standing: £25

Ticket Inclusions:

● Canapés and Drink on Arrival

● Fashion Show

● Live Entertainment

● Dancing

Jayne and Sue, who have a history of organising successful charity events, are aiming to raise £6,000 through ticket sales and a raffle.

The event will be supported by local businesses, showcasing a diverse range of fashion, including:

● Sheer Bliss (Knaresborough) – Luxury Underwear and Swimwear

● The Clothing Store (Knaresborough) – Menswear

● Isabelle Randall – Bespoke Womenswear

● Sweaty Betty (Harrogate) – Activewear

● Georgies (Harrogate) – Ladieswear

● Jones the Bootmaker – Accessories and Footwear

● Grays Leisure – Entertainment

Additionally, Saint Michael’s shops will feature some pre-loved items. All models participating in the show are REAL women, including clients as well as friends and family of Jayne and Sue, making the event a true community effort.

The event is sponsored by Gough & Kelly and IXP, ensuring a memorable evening filled with fashion, fun and philanthropy.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact:

● Sue: 07841 054967 – sue@sueparkynwellness.com

● Jayne: 07794 529169 jayne@sheerblissuk.com

About Saint Michael’s Hospice: Saint Michael’s Hospice is dedicated to providing the best quality of life and support to individuals with terminal illnesses and their families, in the time they have remaining. The hospice relies on community support and fundraising events like the Strutting for Saint Michael’s Hospice Fashion Show to continue its vital work as all its incredible services are provided free-of charge to those who need them in their time of need.

About Jayne and Sue: Jayne and Sue are longtime friends and entrepreneurs who empower women through fashion and self-confidence. Sue founded Sue Parkyn Wellness, and has a boutique personal training facility located in Lower Dunsforth for both men and women. Alongside this, she also specifically helps women feel supported and understood as they navigate the menopausal journey through a 360 approach to their wellbeing. Jayne runs Sheer Bliss, a lingerie, leisure and swimwear boutique that helps women feel their very best wearing beautiful garments.

Together, they are incredibly passionate about women supporting women in every way, and have a proven track record of organising successful charity events and giving back as much as they possibly can to the local community.