Police issue statement following large Police Presence in Harehills, Leeds

At 5pm today (Thursday, 18 July 2024), police were called to an ongoing incident at an address in Luxor Street, Harehills.

Officers attended and found an ongoing disturbance which involved some agency workers and some children.

More people started to attend the location and a decision was made to remove the agency workers and the children to a safe place.

A crowd started to gather and more officers were requested to attend the area, where some pockets of disorder were occurring.

More officers have been deployed to the area to assist with the management of this incident. Some road closures are also being implemented and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing at the scene.