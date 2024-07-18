MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough urges Post Office to re-open in Knaresborough

MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, writes to the Post Office to enquire about the reopening of a post office in Knaresborough

The new MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, has written to Post Office Ltd to urge them to work with the local community to ensure that Knaresborough’s post office is reopened as quickly as possible, so that it can return to delivering its vital and important services.

Tom’s intervention comes after the Post Office was closed on the 6th of June due to serious financial issues. Although the post office cannot be reopened before the 29th of July, Tom has urged Post Office Ltd to ensure that it is reopened as soon as possible after that date, by working with the local community, and existing postmasters in the constituency of Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Tom has also urged Post Office Ltd to work to rebuild trust and respect with the community that has been lost over recent years.