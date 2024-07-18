MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough urges Post Office to re-open in Knaresborough

MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, writes to the Post Office to enquire about the reopening of a post office in Knaresborough
The new MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon, has written to Post Office Ltd to urge them to work with the local community to ensure that Knaresborough’s post office is reopened as quickly as possible, so that it can return to delivering its vital and important services.
Tom’s intervention comes after the Post Office was closed on the 6th of June due to serious financial issues. Although the post office cannot be reopened before the 29th of July, Tom has urged Post Office Ltd to ensure that it is reopened as soon as possible after that date, by working with the local community, and existing postmasters in the constituency of Harrogate and Knaresborough.
Tom has also urged Post Office Ltd to work to rebuild trust and respect with the community that has been lost over recent years.
Commenting, Tom Gordon MP said:
The fact that Knaresborough’s post office has had to close is in itself very regrettable, but it has obviously been a necessity due to the financial issues. However, the services that post offices offer remain essential to this community, and we need to see them restored to Knaresborough as quickly as possible.
What I am so pleased to see is that members of our community have already stepped in and indicated that they would be happy to take over the running of the Knaresborough post office and ensure that this vital service is restored.
It is wonderful to see that people already deeply involved in our community are so willing and keen to step in and restore this service. It underlines to me just why I am so proud to represent Harrogate and Knaresborough.
I look forward to working with Post Office Ltd and the community of which I am part to solve this issue, and hopefully see Knaresborough’s post office reopened very soon.