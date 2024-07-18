Ellis Taylor signs to Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC has announced their third signing of the Summer transfer window, Ellis Taylor.

The 21-year-old signs a two-year contract with the club following his departure from Sunderland.

The winger made his first appearance in a Town shirt as a trialist against Huddersfield on Saturday, claiming our equalising goal in the 45th minute.

On the club’s newest arrival, Head of Recruitment Lloyd Kerry said: We watched Ellis a few times last season for Sunderland U21s and he impressed us, then we got the opportunity to bring him in to have a closer look. As early as after the first training session we were really impressed with him and it confirmed our thoughts on him really. He’s an exciting player, can play off both feet, likes to make things happen and it feels like a good fit for us, at 21-years-old he’s at an age where he wants to go out and forge a career in the Football League. He impressed us against Huddersfield, scored his goal and got in great areas, when he got the ball he tried to make things happen, he’s very versatile he can play left wing, right wing and at wing back so we’re delighted to have him here.

Taylor had spent nine years at The Academy of Light, signing for Sunderland at nine-years old and would go on to sign his first professional contract in June 2021, making his first team debut a few months later.

While at Sunderland, Ellis also earned international recognition with England U15s before a loan spell at Hartlepool during the 2022/23 season.

More recently Taylor Captained the Black Cats to the Premier League 2 Play-Off Final, netting a hat-trick in the Semi-Final against Reading.

Ellis will wear the number 21 shirt at the club, with the transfer subject to FA and EFL approval.