Heading to the arctic to raise money for Harrogate mental health charity

David Pickles, a general manager with the Gym Group, is tackling one of the toughest cycling challenges in the world, unsupported, for Wellspring Therapy & Training, the Harrogate-based mental health charity.
Thirty-nine-year-old David from Cowthorpe, near Wetherby, is taking part in The North Cape 4000, which has a legendary destination – the Arctic Circle.
David, who is also a certified Personal Trainer at Performance Cycling CC, explained:
This annual event only allows 300 people to take part, so I am really pleased I managed to get a place.
This is my biggest cycling challenge to date – and I am training hard. The 3,900 km ride covers one continent, seven countries and finishes in the Arctic Circle.
We start at Rovereto in northern Italy and the route continues north through Austria, Germany, Czechia, Denmark and Sweden, before finally reaching The North Cape in Norway. With a target finish in 12 days, this will mean an average distance of 320km every single day for 12 consecutive days.