An evening with Professor Piers Forster and Zero Carbon Harrogate

Zero Carbon Harrogate have a talk with Professor Piers Forster on Thursday 18 July.

Talk Title: “Meeting the UK Government’s Carbon Budgets – What Does This Mean for Yorkshire?”

Piers Forster is Professor of Physical Climate Change, Director of the Priestley International Centre for Climate at the University of Leeds, and Zero Carbon Harrogate Patron, and will be discussing the new UK government, providing analysis of their climate policies, plus what this means for Yorkshire.

Piers, who also serves as the Interim Chair for the UK’s Climate Change Committee (CCC), an advisor to the UK government, and will be taking questions at the end. The talk will provide how ZCH and Piers believe how we can align local action with the national carbon budgets and targets.

Tagged onto Zero Carbon Harrogate’s AGM (Annual General Meeting), not only is this a fantastic chance to get insider knowledge from an expert, but also an opportunity for all Zero Carbon Harrogate volunteers, members, and supporters to come together, along with local residents, to see the charity’s achievements so far and hear about their plans for the future.

Sunita Soundur, Zero Carbon Harrogate’s newly appointment Climate Action Coordinator said: This event is a great opportunity for our community to come together and learn from one of the UK’s leading climate scientists, as well as each other – as a new staff member, I’m really excited to support with running this event, but also to meet people in different networks, all connected through a desire for stronger climate action in the area.

Key Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 18th July 2024

Time: 7pm – 9pm

Venue: Harrogate Ladies College, Clarence Drive, Harrogate, HG1 2QG

Refreshments: Available on arrival from 7pm

AGM Start Time: 7:30pm

Talk Start Time: 8pm, followed by a brief Q&A

Cost: This event is free to attend and open to all

Editor’s note:

While many believe there is a need to reduce carbon, there is also great deal of research that indicates that it isn’t not needed. There is also controversy that even if yo do believe in the need, the strategy employed in the UK merely shifts our production of carbon, by pushing manufacturing abroad. As a a publisher we believe that the need for zero carbon remains a debate, and not a definite.