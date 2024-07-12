Local star of Channel 4’s The Piano to perform in two fundraising concerts for charity

If you were one of the hundreds of people across the country who was moved and inspired by Duncan Goodwin’s performance on The Piano, you are in for a treat this summer. Duncan, who is living with dementia, will be performing concerts in Harrogate and Ripon to raise funds for local charity Dementia Forward.

Duncan appeared on the first episode of the hit Channel 4 series, performing his own composition ‘Theme for Fran’; a beautiful tribute to his wife of 42 years. He quickly stole the hearts of viewers and Claudia Winkleman, who was adamant that he, and Fran, should go through to the final concert, where he performed for an audience of around 1,500 at Aviva Studios in Manchester – a dream come true.

Duncan is thoroughly enjoying his moment in the spotlight. He and Fran are often recognised out and about in Harrogate by people here on holiday from Liverpool, Dorset, London and elsewhere, as well as locals.

Duncan said: The endorsement I received about my playing from being on ‘The Piano’ has been incredibly uplifting. I love hearing how people enjoyed my composition and my performance. So many say how the love story of Fran and I has been inspirational, which is so lovely. I hope this opportunity I have been given will inspire others who have similar conditions and will also raise awareness of the work of Dementia Forward.

As regular volunteers for Dementia Forward’s Harrogate singing group, Duncan and Fran have chosen to support the charity through two fundraising concerts.

The first will be a solo performance at the Wesley Chapel at 7.30pm on 3 August 2024, and then, on 20 September 2024, at St John’s Church in Sharow, where he will be joined by with other musicians whose lives have been transformed by music.

Tickets for both concerts are priced at £10 and can be purchased via the Dementia Forward website, www.dementiaforward.org.uk/events/ or by calling 01765 601224.