Harrogate & Knaresborough MP asks for a funding deadline extension for Harrogate College build

Harrogate & Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP, Tom Gordon, has written to the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, to request a funding extension for Harrogate College, to ensure that the £16 million of funding from central Government is not lost.

This follows the launch talks of a judicial review into the planning application, which would see the project delayed beyond the agreed funding period.

The planning application for Harrogate College was put to Cllr Mann and to Cllr Aldridge, and they jointly declined to debate the application at the local planning committee.

The application is controversial not for the build of a new building, but for plans to remove all college parking during the build phase, and have very limited parking in the final design. Many felt that it would cause problems for local business, residential, and train station car park users.