Harrogate & Knaresborough MP asks for a funding deadline extension for Harrogate College build

Harrogate & Knaresborough’s Lib Dem MP, Tom Gordon, has written to the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, to request a funding extension for Harrogate College, to ensure that the £16 million of funding from central Government is not lost.
This follows the launch talks of a judicial review into the planning application, which would see the project delayed beyond the agreed funding period.
The planning application for Harrogate College was put to Cllr Mann and to Cllr Aldridge, and they jointly declined to debate the application at the local planning committee.
The application is controversial not for the build of a new building, but for plans to remove all college parking during the build phase, and have very limited parking in the final design. Many felt that it would cause problems for local business, residential, and train station car park users.
Tom Gordon said:
One of my first actions since my election is to try and secure this funding for Harrogate College and our wider education community.
We are not asking for extra money, just an extension to the funding deadline. Not getting this extension would put the rebuild of Harrogate College at risk.
The expansion of Harrogate College would give opportunities to so many people in our local communities. We just can’t afford to see this opportunity fall by the wayside.
Throughout the election campaign, countless parents spoke to me about their concerns and suggestions around local education. From SEND provision locally, to protecting children’s mental health in educational settings, there is so much to get to work on and to fight for. I look forward to working with everyone across our fantastic education sector and this is just the start.