Spectacular Supercar Charity Event To Be Hosted In Harrogate

Supercars and Coffee – the event from Leeds Supercar Meet that sees more than 100 Supercars including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren and Porsche gather to raise money for charity – is back for its 5th year on Sunday 14th July, this time in Harrogate.

This year’s event will be held at Apollo Capital, Hornbeam Park.

The supercar convoy is set to arrive at 9.45am, with the event following from 10am – 2pm.

It’s free to attend but donations are welcomed, and money raised on the day will go to mental health charity, Leeds Mind.

Speaking on the family-friendly event, Jason Holman, Director of Leeds Supercar Meet, said: I’m really passionate in making sure that no one else has to face a mental health difficulty alone, having lost a number of my close friends to suicide. These friends were in the public eye – I knew them through my work as a celebrity tour manager. So, after their deaths had hit the headlines, everybody was saying something needed to be done, and I really wanted to help make a difference. I decided to set up Supercars and Coffee through my supercar club (Leeds Supercar Meet) to help raise funds and awareness for Leeds Mind, who helped me when I struggled after losing so many people close to me. Since we started the event, we’ve managed to raise almost £20,000 for Leeds Mind’s work towards better mental health for all in our community, and we’re hoping to make it even bigger and better this year!

Gemma Green, Fundraising Officer for Leeds Mind, added: We’re so grateful to Jason and Leeds Supercar Meet for their continued support. The event gets bigger and better each year, it really is one not to be missed!

The full address to attend is: Apollo Capital, The Lenz, Hornbeam Park, Harrogate, HG2 8RE. No need to book ahead – just turn up.

Public parking is opposite the venue in the Harrogate College Car Park.

Refreshments and toilet facilities will be available.