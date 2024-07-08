Harrogate and Knaresborough’s new MP, Tom Gordon, outlines his priorities in his new role

Tom Gordon MP has outlined his priorities for the Harrogate and Knaresborough district.

He is focusing on continuing the campaigns he ran in the build up to his election as the towns’ MP. These include campaigning for local dental and health services, helping relieve the cost of living locally and tackling the sewage dumping crisis in the River Nidd.

Excited about what the future holds for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon said:

I’m still in a bit of disbelief over the sheer volume of support I’ve had since the election when I’ve been out in the community. I’m working hard to get a staff team and office set up so that I can get down to helping as many constituents as I can as quickly as possible.

A lot of people put their trust in me as a Liberal Democrat for the first time at this election, so I want to start repaying that trust on day one, by campaigning hard on the issues that matter to residents here.