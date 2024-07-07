Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra Summer concert

Next Saturday the 13 July 2024 at 7.30pm at St Mark’s Church, Harrogate, Harrogate Philharmonic Orchestra will be giving their Summer concert – A sweet summer of suites!

It is of particular interest to many local residents as we are featuring a Harrogate composer who composed The Archers theme!

He is Arthur Wood (1875 – 1953) and his ‘My Native Heath Suite’ features four portraits of Yorkshire beauty spots – Knaresborough, Ilkley Tarn, Bolton Abbey and Barkwick Green. The last contains The Archers theme which is said to be second best known in the UK and is probably sung throughout the world!

They are also playing Chaminade’s Callirhoe Suite – a ballet suite ranging from magical, spooky and fairy-tale like to the grand and heroic. Finally, we will be performing Leo Weiner’s Serenade which is a delightful suite with a Hungarian flavour.

It will be a delightful evening of light, melodic orchestral music.

Tickets available online for £13 at www.harrogatephilharmonicorchestra.org.uk

and on the door at £15. Full-time students £5 and under 16 year olds are free.