Harrogate woman’s cycle challenge for local hospice charity

A Harrogate woman is taking on a cycling challenge of a lifetime, to raise funds for her local hospice care charity. Setting off from Saint Michael’s Hospice on Saturday 20th July Angela Palladino will take on a gruelling 216 mile 4 day cycle ride to Suffolk.

Retired social worker, Angela decided to raise funds and awareness for Saint Michael’s Hospice due to her personal experience of losing loved ones through terminal illness such as cancer.

Angela said she wanted to take on the challenge: To raise awareness and money in memory of my mother, my first partner and my close relative who all passed away with different cancers/tumours” It feels right to start my journey from SMH and finish in EYE Suffolk where my first partner was born.

Angela would love as many people as possible to help her reach fundraising target of £1,000. You can find her fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/angelasummercyclechallenge. Angela is very grateful to all those who have sponsored her so far.