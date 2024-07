Andrew Jones is standing as the Conservative candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

This is a video, recorded on the 2 July 2024, where we talked about the economy, cost of living, security of the country.

Candidates standing:

Andrew Jones – Conservative Party

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour

Tom Gordon – Libdem

John Swales – Reform UK

Shan Oakes – Green Party

Paul Haslam – Independent

Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination