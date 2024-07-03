Resurfacing taking place on A66 westbound in North Yorkshire

Drivers in North Yorkshire are advised of a series of weeknight closures to resurface the A66.

National Highways is resurfacing the A66 westbound between Scotch Corner and Hartforth. To carry this out safely, sections of this stretch of road will be closed on weeknights, Monday to Friday, between 8pm and 6am.

This work will be carried out in phases on these dates:

• Scotch Corner to Melsonby crossroads: 12 weeknights between Monday 1 July and Tuesday 16 July. Melsonby crossroads will remain open.

• Scotch Corner to Whinston crossroads: Nine weeknights between Wednesday 17 July and Monday 29 July. Whinston crossroads will remain open.

• Scotch Corner to Hartforth: Six nights between Tuesday 30 July and Tuesday 6 August.

The A66 will remain open on Saturday and Sunday nights.

During the day, there will be a temporary 50mph speed limit.

Motorists wishing to use the A66 westbound will be diverted up to junction 58 to use the A68 and the A688. HGV’s will be diverted in Barnard Castle to avoid the weight restriction at County Bridge.

Signed diversions will be in place to maintain access for residents and businesses.

All work is subject to the weather and may be rescheduled in poor conditions.