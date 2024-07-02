Police investigate as man shouts racial slurs in Harrogate cinema

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially-aggravated public order incident in a Harrogate cinema.

A suspect entered a screen at the Everyman cinema between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on Saturday 15 June 2024, and shouted racial slurs before leaving.

The film “Freud’s Last Session” was showing at the time.

Anyone who was watching the film at the time, or has any information about the incident, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Email lauren.clarkson@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101. Please quote reference 12240105961.