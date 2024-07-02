Live Theatre for all the family at Newby Hall

As part of the annual Ripon Theatre Festival which takes place 2-7 July, Newby Hall is hosting a performance of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, a new family musical by outdoor theatre company Illyria.

The theatre festival will feature an array of street entertainment, open-air theatre, family shows, storytelling, dance and comedy at various venues in and around Ripon.

The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle takes place on 6 July at 5.30pm at award-winning Newby Hall and Gardens.

Based on Hugh Lofting’s classic children’s literature character, the performance will tell the story of Doctor Dolittle who leads a simple life as a village doctor.

But one day, with the help of his wise old parrot Polynesia, he makes an extraordinary discovery: that he can talk to animals!

Taking place on the lawn of Newby Hall, the performance is suitable for children aged 5+. It has a running time of approximately 1 hour 50 minutes which includes a 20-minute interval.

Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic and rugs or folding chairs. Dogs are not allowed at the performance.

Sponsored by Elstob Auctioneers, the performance will continue regardless of the weather.

Event details:

Admission from 5pm; starts at 5.30pm

Individual ticket price: £11.00 – £17.00

Group ticket price: £50.00

Tickets include access to Newby’s award-winning gardens from 1 pm on the day of the performance.

Buy tickets at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ripon-theatre-festival/the-adventures-of-doctor-doolittle/2024-07-06/17:30/t-yamgyjv