Knife-point robbery in Knaresborough

Police are investigating an incident where a knife was used to threaten members of staff at the Asda petrol station on Wetherby Road in Knaresborough.

It happened shortly before 11pm on Thursday 27 June, a man entered the .

The suspect had a knife and told three members of staff to lie on the ground. He jumped over the tills and stole a quantity of tobacco and cash which he placed in a shopping bag.

Upon leaving the shop he headed down Manse Lane.

There were no customers in the shop at the time, and no one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as having a slim build. He was wearing a large ‘puffa style’ high-vis jacket with a navy blue sweatshirt underneath, dark jeans, a dark-coloured beanie hat, dark-coloured work boots, gloves and a white mask over his face.

If you were in in the Wetherby Road area of Knaresborough around the time of the incident, and saw anything, or have relevant dashcam footage, please contact Harrogate CID at North Yorkshire Police immediately. Email DS Tom Barker at tom.barker@northyorkshire.police.uk or dial 101, quoting reference 12240114253.