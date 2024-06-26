Community Care Clinic launches

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours has launched a weekly drop-in Care Clinic at the newly opened community Hub, on the High Street in Starbeck.

The Care Clinic has been set up to provide a range of advice, support and guidance for older and vulnerable people and their families looking for care.

Recent pre-election reports have raised concerns and highlighted the ongoing challenges facing the future of social care; with a national shortage of staff and chronic underfunding, which can cause worry and uncertainty.

The Care Clinic aims to make seeking support and understanding the process of securing help, easier and more accessible.

The team of highly experienced carers from Greenfield Court Care, part of Harrogate Neighbours will be on hand every Wednesday from 1pm – 3.30pm to answers question such as, how to access care, affordability and offer support with difficult decisions families have to make.

Guests can enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and an informal chat with staff about all areas of care, as well as any concerns or worries they may have when it comes to care for themselves, or a loved one.

CEO of Harrogate Neighbours, Sue Cawthray said: Whilst there is a lot of uncertainty around the future of care, we want to be there to reassure the community and help guide people through the early, mid and late stages of care. We are constantly developing our services to ensure we are adapting to the needs of the community, and working collaboratively with relevant local organisations, who we now meet with at The Hub. We have an aging population, and more people are staying in their homes for longer. This means that services like our Day Care Centre, run by Greenfield Court Care are becoming increasingly more popular for social meet ups. Our team are on hand to answers any questions, signpost people and provide options to help people live a fulfilling life, regardless of their age.

The Harrogate Neighbours Community Hub Care Clinic can be found at 16 High Street, ,Starbeck. The free, drop-in clinic opens on Wednesday 26th June and will run weekly from 1pm – 3.30pm