Harrogate supercar and classic car event hailed a success

Harrogate’s supercar showcase has been hailed a huge success after large crowds flocked to see Apollo Capital Groups thrilling display and parade of supercars cars over the weekend.

Fifteen of the most high-powered and high-value supercars roared their way into Harrogate town centre on Saturday as part of a unique automotive display organised in conjunction with the Veteran Car Tour of Yorkshire 2024.

While a series of pre-war vintage favourites were displayed on Montpellier Hill and Parliament Street, the modern luxury, super and hypercar powerhouses – organised by Apollo Capital – were lined up on the red carpet outside The Yorkshire Hotel.

Petrolheads of all ages were left in awe as the cars, with a combined value of circa £20m, included a Rolls Royce Ghost 1, McLaren Senna, a Porsche 911 GT3RS, 750S McLaren and a Rolls-Royce Spectre.

The vintage cars harked back to the Victorian age and featured a pedal-operated 1885 Rudge Quadricycle and an 1888 Truchetet Steam Car that was coal-fired.

Founded in 2020 by CEO Andy King and Managing Director, David Moss, Apollo Capital is a leading UK finance broker specialising in the funding of luxury, classic, super and hypercars.

The Harrogate-based operation has a strong track record of delivering funding requirements ranging from £50,000 up to multimillion pound cars, operating in a high net-worth market of successful entrepreneurs and serial car collectors.