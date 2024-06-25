104th birthday celebrations

Celebrations have been in full swing at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, as one of its residents celebrates her 104th birthday in style.

Hetty was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her landmark birthday. A ‘Glow Disco’ was held at the home and guests enjoyed a party with music provided by Rebekah Austin and a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.

Hetty has spent many years of her life living in Knaresborough, before coming to Boroughbridge Manor Care home 2 years ago, where she is now enjoying a new chapter of her life.

The birthday girl, said: “what a wonderful time I’ve had today seeing all my family and friends here under one roof so that we could enjoy this special day together! I just can’t believe I’m 104 today and still able to enjoy a party!” To make the day even more special Hetty was surprised by a visit from her 99 year old sister and together they were able to enjoy the celebrations!

Among those attending the celebrations was activity coordinator Leoni Senior, who along with the team of staff in the home played host for the day to lots of guests, including the local Mayor, Cllr Pauline Phillips. Speaking about the ideas for Hetty’s birthday Leoni said “We have celebrated the day with ‘Hetty’s big glow disco’. The idea for this came when Hetty told me she’s never held a glowstick, we just knew that at the fantastic age of 104 we had to make this happen!

Kelly Angus, Operational Manager of Barchester added: We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Hetty is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more!

