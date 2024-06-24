The Sound of Musical – Ripley Town Hall

For the second performance of Harrogate Theatre Choir’s ‘The Sound of Musicals‘ concert, they are heading to Ripley, just a few miles outside of Harrogate. Join them for a most entertaining Musical Theatre concert in this well known arts and music venue.

The concert will take a stroll through the feel good musicals of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, often known as the Golden Age Musicals. They’ll be singing favourites from Oklahoma, The King and I, The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Carousel, to name just a few. They’ll also be including well known songs from more contemporary musicals such as Wicked, Chess, The Greatest Showman and many more.

All will have the HTC special treatment, so if you are a Musical Theatre fan you will LOVE this concert.

The concert is supporting SAINT MICHAEL’S HOSPICE and the choir hope to raise some funds for them. Saint Michael’s is a Harrogate based hospice care charity offering support to people living with terminal illness, and their families, as well as people living with bereavement.

The charity, based at Crimple House, on Hornbeam Park, supports people in their own homes, in the community and at its hospice. The majority of their work is funded through donations from individuals and businesses in the community. You can read more about Saint Michael’s Hospice here.

Harrogate Theatre Choir is a 50-strong SATB choir and its members all have one thing in common – they all share a passion for singing and performing! Add a brilliant Musical Director and a repertoire of glorious songs from stage and screen, and magic happens! Based in Harrogate, they perform in both the local area and across Yorkshire. Their repertoire can range from Hollywood film classics to favourites from the greatest West End and Broadway shows. Read more about Harrogate Theatre Choir

£10 (Under 16s FREE) plus a small admin charge

See https://trybooking.com/uk/DLVR

Parking: Limited parking at the venue but parking is available in the Ripley village car park for £2.00

DATE: Saturday 13 July 2024

DOORS OPEN: 6.45 pm

BAR OPENS: 6.45 pm