Accessible Hustings: Meet Harrogate & Knaresborough’s Parliamentary Candidates

As the General Election approaches, voters are invited to an inclusive event to engage with the parliamentary candidates for Harrogate & Knaresborough.

Time Together are a local charity supporting disabled and autistic people to live life well. This week they are hosting an accessible election hustings for Harrogate and Knaresborougj.

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26th, 2024, at 6:30pm (doors open 6:00pm)

Location: Time Together, Unit 10 Provincial Works, Laundry Road, Starbeck, HG1 4QE

This event offers an opportunity for voters to question the candidates and gain clarity on their political positions and plans. Whether you have decided who will get your vote or still have unanswered questions, this is your chance to participate in a meaningful dialogue about the future of your community.

Time Together’s CEO Louise Terzza said: This event is open to everyone, but we particularly welcome local disabled people and individuals with support needs, their relatives and carers, and supportive care and health professionals. This is an inclusive event designed to ensure that all members of our community have opportunity to question parliamentary candidates on the topics most important to them.

Book Tickets: bit.ly/4cp3p4f

There will be a small number of tickets available on the night, but booking in advance is recommended to guarantee your seat.

Submit Questions: bit.ly/3x4snGU

You can submit questions even if you are not able to attend the event.

If you have specific communication or access needs, contact Time Together with details so they can accommodate you, on office@time-together.org or 01423 883992.