The annual Comic Con Yorkshire will be taking place at the Yorkshire Event Centre , in Harrogate, on 22 June and 23 June.

This year they will welcome actors from a wide range of franchises such as:

Doctor Who (Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker)

Game of Thrones (Kristian Nairn)

Breaking Bad (Giancarlo Esposito), and Matilda (Mara Wilson)

See https://www.comicconventionyorkshire.co.uk