Zimbabwean sculpture exhibition at Newby Hall

A major sculpture exhibition showcasing Zimbabwean Shona artistic talent has opened at Newby Hall near Ripon.

Curated by Orlando Compton, whose family owns Newby Hall, the Matombo sculpture exhibition is on display in the award-winning gardens from 1 May until 29 September.

Orlando works closely with Zimbabwean sculptors Dudzai Mushawepwere and Matthew Nakhawale who are artists in residence at Newby until September.

Now in its 19th year and a popular visitor attraction, the exhibition features the work of more than 40 established and emerging artists from many different parts of Zimbabwe. The sculptures are purchased directly from solo artists, small workshops and co-operatives. All are available to buy during the exhibition or from www.matombo.com

Children and other visitors will have the opportunity to watch Dudzai and Matthew at work, as well as have a go at learning new skills and creating a sculpture themselves under the watchful eye of the experts.

Orlando Compton said: We’ve carefully selected the exhibits on display and positioned them to show them at their best advantage in the garden. We’re delighted to support Zimbabwean artists again this year and to showcase the rich artistic culture of the Shona people. It’s always a popular feature with our visitors who love to chat with the sculptors and get hands on with the stone.

Newby Hall and gardens is open Wednesday-Sunday 11am-5.30pm until 14 July and 7 days a week during North Yorkshire school holidays. Adults £19.80, children (4-15 years) £15.00, children (2-3 years) £5. Children under 2 are free. The admission price includes entry into the sculpture exhibition and to the gardens, including the adventure playground, Dollshouse exhibition and Gyles Brandreth’s Teddy Bear Collection in the Bear House.

See www.newbyhall.com and www.matombo.com