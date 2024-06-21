Police appeal for dashcam footage following fatal collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal collision near Harrogate.

6.40pm on Wednesday 19 June 2024

Greenhow Hill Road, Thruscross (to the West of Harrogate)

Involved a blue BMW 1200 motorcycle and a grey BMW 116D car

The rider of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the vehicles involved is asked to email our Major Collision Investigation Team, mcit@northyorkshire.police.uk. Please quote reference 12240108480 in connection with this incident.