Harrogate Food And Drink Festival unveils impressive live cookery theatre line-up

Chefs from MICHELIN-Starred Establishments and MasterChef Announced in Exceptional Line-up for Annual Celebration in the Heart of Central Harrogate

The eagerly awaited Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has unveiled a stellar line-up of talented chefs set to perform immersive live cookery demonstrations across its annual celebration on The Stray. The line-up, featuring MasterChef contestants, receivers of AA Rosettes, chefs from MICHELIN-starred establishments, and innovative culinary experts, promises attendees a captivating and in-depth guide to the secrets behind cooking expertise.

With a fascinating line-up in place, Event Director Michael Johnston shared his enthusiasm for this year’s Live Cookery Theatre: We’re really excited to announce the talented chefs we have performing demonstrations this year. Yorkshire has an abundance of incredible chefs, and we’re very privileged to have some of the very best lined-up for this year’s event.

In proud partnership with Yorkshire Food Guide, the Live Cookery Theatre showcases the following chefs who’ll pave the way to the creation of delectable dishes:

Saturday, June 29th

Pawel Cekala (West Park Hotel, Harrogate): Pawel, Head Chef at West Park Hotel in Harrogate since 2016, collaborates with local artisans and sources fresh, local ingredients. With a deep passion for enhancing the dining experience, he crafts unique, refined dishes that highlight Yorkshire’s finest ingredients to create elegant and flavoursome dishes.

Joshua Brimmell (Star Inn The City): Executive Chef Joshua Brimmell is committed to showcasing the best of Yorkshire’s ingredients through his distinctive and delicious dishes. At Star Inn The City, he leads the menu development with unparalleled passion and creativity, ensuring a remarkable and unique dining experience.

Iain Wilkinson (Storehouse Kitchen): Iain Wilkinson, the acclaimed Head Chef at Storehouse Kitchen, specialises in designing creative and fresh cuisine, always prioritising seasonal and ethically-sourced ingredients.

Kirsty Cheetham (Three’s A Crowd, Harrogate): Kirsty Cheetham, Head Chef at the modern gastropub Three’s A Crowd, boasts over 25 years of culinary expertise and a deep passion for quality British cuisine. Her dedication is evident through her two-time recognition as the winner of the OFM Award for Best Sunday Roast, showcasing her commitment to championing the very best of British cooking.

Sunday, June 30th

Varun Khanna (Rhubarb): Varun Khanna, the Head Chef at Rhubarb, brings his expertise from renowned, MICHELIN-starred establishments to create modern dishes infused with classical flavours. Known for his elegant and meticulously crafted cuisine, Varun delivers a dining experience that reflects his culinary mastery and innovation.

Adam Degg (FIFTY TWO at Rudding Park): Chef Adam Degg, celebrated with 3 AA rosettes, has honed his skills alongside MICHELIN-starred chefs like Tom Kerridge. As Head Chef and leader of the immersive dining experience at FIFTY TWO at Rudding Park, Adam brings his expertise to create memorable culinary journeys. A contestant on Great British Menu, he showcases his passion for vibrant and refined cuisine.

Owen Diaram (MasterChef UK): Owen Diaram, a Harrogate local and contestant on the 19th series of MasterChef UK, expertly blends global flavours. Occasionally drawing inspiration from his South-African heritage, Owen creates unique and delectable dishes infused with European and British influences.

Kurtus Auty (Bosuns): Kurtus Auty, a former MasterChef UK contestant and winner of Yorkshire’s Best Young Chef award, revolutionises dining as the Executive Chef at Bosun. With his innovative and lively dishes that reflect a passion for global flavours, he consistently pushes the boundaries of culinary art, setting a new standard of excellence in the restaurant.

Further Festivities

Beyond the captivating Live Cookery Demonstrations, festival-goers can enjoy an emphatic atmosphere soundtracked by gifted soloists, duos, bands, and choirs, alongside two renowned tribute performers. Saturday, June 29th, features The Killaz UK, tribute to one of the most iconic alternative-rock groups of the 21st century. Headlining Sunday, June 30th, is the charismatic Liam Gray as Robbie Williams, well-known for his unwavering stage-presence and gripping live vocals.

The entertainment options are in abundance for friends and family of all ages and cultures: a Live Entertainers Stage, featuring six daily Family Magic and Comedy Shows; On Site Food Tours with Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours; Kids Activities and Roaming Comedy; Flower Crown Workshops with Stem and Petal; a Funfair & Inflatable Land, and more.

Awaiting the food enthusiasts is the festival’s Street Food Arena, host to an array of global cuisines and cultural delicacies. Alternatively, attendees can explore the festival’s diverse Artisan Market, host to over 100 market traders showcasing local produce, fresh-baked goods, hand-made crafts, and art. Those in need of refreshment can explore the range of independent bars, alongside a full ale-house In Partnership with North, featuring craft ales, IPAs, and cask favourites.

In line with the festival’s commitment to supporting the local community, the event will partner with Harrogate Mind in hope of adding to the over £100,000 raised for mental health initiatives across the North.

With the event just around the corner, organisers expect thousands to join the celebration on The Stray for Harrogate Food & Drink festival, June 29th-30th.

Tickets and further information are available at https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/