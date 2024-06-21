Five questions to the Labour candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough in the General Election

Conrad Whitcroft is representing the Labour Party in the General Election, for the Harrogate and Knaresborough Constituency.

We put five questions to Conrad, and we appreciate the time he spent on thorough answers.

What has driven you to want to stand again for the Labour Party for Harrogate & Knaresborough ?

Harrogate and Knaresborough has been let down by 14 years of Conservative-led failure in government.

I think it is now time for a fresh start in this constituency. Thanks to David Skaith’s spectacular success in the Mayoral election in May, we know that the Labour Party is capable of winning anywhere in the country.

Only Keir Starmer or Rishi Sunak will be Prime Minister on the 5th of July – a vote for any other party will simply keep the Conservatives in power and contribute to another 5-years of chaos and division.

I am standing because I honestly couldn’t look myself in the mirror in the morning knowing there was a chance to improve Harrogate and Knaresborough by getting rid of the Tories and I didn’t take it.

I’m ready to bring change that this constituency needs and Labour is the party that will get Britain’s future back.

Many view the last election as a second Brexit vote, how would you, if it is possible to, define this election?

This election is about change. We have had 14 years of failure and I think that Harrogate and Knaresborough is ready for that change. We have been through so much over the past 4 years and the people can see that the Conservatives have let us down.

We need a government that is ready to do things differently by making changes that matter to hard working people in this country. That means changing the planning system to build the houses we need, bringing people’s bills down with Great Britain Energy, and putting more support into our public services with the right reforms.

We all know it is time for change and only Labour can deliver it.

Do you think you will win, and if so what will people be voting for party or personality, what would get you over the line ?

I think that David Skaith’s success in the Mayoral election last month demonstrates that Labour can win in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

There is a real chance for victory here as we have seen through a range of by-elections over the course of this parliament. The Labour Party has the best policies to bring in the change that Britain is crying out for.

I am proud to stand as the Labour candidate for this wonderful constituency. People have underestimated me as a candidate before – they will do so at their peril.

What do you see as the biggest local issue?

The River Nidd is a catastrophic example of Conservative-led failure.

The poor state of our rivers, whilst water company bosses pocket massive bonuses, is a national disgrace and nowhere is it felt more than in Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The River Nidd should be considered a symbol of local pride not of national failure. Labour’s plan to give Ofwat strong new powers will clean up our rivers for good.

What do you see as the biggest national issue?

There is a whole host of problems that need to be solved- the forefront of this for me is the housing crisis.

I think back to my parents who were able to buy their first home at 24 – I’m 24 now and like most of my generation that feels impossible.

Labour’s ambitious plan to reform the planning system and build more homes will certainly make a difference to young people giving us a chance at the dream of home ownership.

I hope that the good people of Harrogate and Knaresborough will vote for Labour to build the houses that we need and get Britain’s future back.

Candidates standing:

Andrew Jones – Conservative Party

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour

Tom Gordon – Libdem

John Swales – Reform UK

Shan Oakes – Green Party

Paul Haslam – Independent

Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination