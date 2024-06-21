Comic Con Yorkshire at Yorkshire Event Centre this weekend

The annual Comic Con Yorkshire will be taking place at the Yorkshire Event Centre on 22 June 22 and 23 June.

The event is by Monopoly events, and thy say they have worked hard to make this event everything their audience have grown to love about them.

There will be guest appearances to cosplay masquerades and will be celebrating all things pop culture in all its glory.

Previous years have proudly hosted the likes of John Cleese, James Marsters, Danny Glover, Gabriel Luna, and many more, but as they return for the second year in Yorkshire, they will be bringing in even more top talent.

This year they will welcome actors from a wide range of franchises such as:

Doctor Who (Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, and Colin Baker)

Game of Thrones (Kristian Nairn)

Breaking Bad (Giancarlo Esposito), and Matilda (Mara Wilson)

See https://www.comicconventionyorkshire.co.uk