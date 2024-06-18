John Swales PPC MP Harrogate and Knaresborough
John Swales is standing for Reform UK in Harrogate and Knaresborough

Video: John Swales, the Reform UK General Election candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough

18 June 2024
John Swales is standing as the Reform UK candidate in the General Election, for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency.

This is a conversation that we had with John on Monday, a bit of challenge due to the weather, hence the jump-cuts on the edit.

We spoke about Reform’s new manifesto, Farage, immigration control, and the local political scene.

 

 

The other candidates:-

Andrew Jones – Conservative Party
Conrad Whitcroft – Labour
Tom Gordon – Libdem
John Swales – Reform UK
Shan Oakes – Green Party
Paul Haslam – Independent
Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination

 

There is an open offer with all candidates for interviews and engagement.

 

