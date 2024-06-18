Video: John Swales, the Reform UK General Election candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough

John Swales is standing as the Reform UK candidate in the General Election, for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency.
This is a conversation that we had with John on Monday, a bit of challenge due to the weather, hence the jump-cuts on the edit.
We spoke about Reform’s new manifesto, Farage, immigration control, and the local political scene.
The other candidates:-
Andrew Jones – Conservative Party
Conrad Whitcroft – Labour
Tom Gordon – Libdem
John Swales – Reform UK
Shan Oakes – Green Party
Paul Haslam – Independent
Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination
There is an open offer with all candidates for interviews and engagement.