Video: John Swales, the Reform UK General Election candidate for Harrogate & Knaresborough

John Swales is standing as the Reform UK candidate in the General Election, for the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency.

This is a conversation that we had with John on Monday, a bit of challenge due to the weather, hence the jump-cuts on the edit.

We spoke about Reform’s new manifesto, Farage, immigration control, and the local political scene.

The other candidates:-

Andrew Jones – Conservative Party

Conrad Whitcroft – Labour

Tom Gordon – Libdem

John Swales – Reform UK

Shan Oakes – Green Party

Paul Haslam – Independent

Stephen Metcalf – no description of candidate given on nomination

There is an open offer with all candidates for interviews and engagement.