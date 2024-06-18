CCTV appeal after Harrogate shop theft

Police have issued a CCTV still of a man we would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate, which happened at Sainsbury’s, Cold Bath Road, on 7 May 2024.

They are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as we believe he will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email RetailCCTVReturns@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police Force Control Room on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12240080278 when passing on information