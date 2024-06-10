Proposed move for Knaresborough Post Office

Move to new location – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 OEQ

Expiry of lease

It is proposed to move Knaresborough Post Office to a new nearby premises – 34 High Street, Knaresborough, Harrogate, HG5 0EQ. (Near to Tesco Express)

The proposed move with the same postmaster is due to the expiry of the lease at 49 High Street, Knaresborough, HG5 0HB and the premises will no longer be available for Post Office use. The new site is around 150metres from the present location.

The Post Office say that the priority is to safeguard Post Office services to the local community in the longer term and the relocation of Knaresborough Post Office would enable us to maintain a Post Office service to our customers in the local community.

The opening hours would remain as Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm.

There would be two serving positions in total; one screened and one open plan.

The Post Office are keen to hear views on the proposed move. The opportunity to give feedback will close on 29 July. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 629323.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.