Teaching assistant from Ripon sent to prison for grooming and having sex with a ten-year-old boy

Denise Povall from Ripon is a former primary school teaching assistant has been sent to prison for sexually abusing a ten-year-old boy.

Povall groomed her victim, buying him gifts and sending him texts so she could carry out an “evil and sustained” campaign of sexual exploitation

She had sexual intercourse with the child and performed sex acts on a number of occasions.

The offences took place in the 2000s when she worked for a school in the Harrogate district.

But to this day Povall, who is now 61, has taken “absolutely no accountability” for her actions, which the victim said has deeply affected his life.

The victim came forward in adulthood and told North Yorkshire Police about the offences, which led to an extensive investigation into the teaching assistant and midday supervisor.

During police interviews, Povall point-blank denied any offences had taken place.

However, detectives in North Yorkshire Police’s Non-Recent Abuse Investigation Team compiled a case that resulted in her being charged with a number of serious offences including grooming, inciting sex with a child, inciting sexual activity with a child and sexual assault by touching.

She continued to deny all the offences by pleading not guilty. But a jury at York Crown Court found her guilty of all charges during a trial.

Today a judge at the same court sentenced her to eight years in prison and ordered her to sign the sex offenders’ register on her release.