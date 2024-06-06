CCTV image released after an assault in Harrogate

Police have issued CCTV image of a man we want to speak to after an assault in Harrogate.

It happened at a store on The Ginnel just after 4pm on Wednesday 1 May 2024, and involved a male suspect assaulting the owner before leaving on foot. The victim suffered an injury to his face that required an ambulance to be called.

Police are particularly appealing for information about a man pictured elsewhere on CCTV, as he may be able to assist our investigation.

Please email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk if you recognise him, or have any information that could help do so. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 1841 Donovan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240076181 when passing on information.