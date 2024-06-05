Lord Willis opens Lib Dem campaign HQ in Harrogate

Former Lib Dem MP Phil Willis opens Lib Dem Campaign HQ and throws full support behind Lib Dem Parliamentary Candidate Tom Gordon

Harrogate & Knaresborough Liberal Democrats are thrilled to announce the official opening of their new campaign headquarters on Westmoreland Street in Harrogate. The opening ceremony was led by the esteemed former Lib Dem MP Phil Willis, who represented Harrogate and Knaresborough from 1997 until his retirement in 2010.

Accompanied by the Liberal Democrat 2024 parliamentary candidate Tom Gordon, Lord Willis was met with enthusiastic applause from scores of Lib Dem volunteers as he ceremonially cut the ribbon on Saturday morning. The occasion, which saw passing cars honking their horns in support, evoked memories of the spirited 1997 General Election campaign.

Lord Willis said: The last time I did this was in 1997 and look what happened then.

Lord Willis made a historic victory over former Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont more than 25 years ago.

Lord Willis said: I believe when we look back, this will be seen as an important day for the Lib Dems and for Harrogate and Knaresborough.

The event was marked by a lively atmosphere, with the new office brimming with volunteers ready to embark on a mass leafletting drive across the town. The new headquarters, located opposite Westmoreland Coffee Lounge, boasts a larger space and higher public profile than the party’s previous base off Granby Road.

Tom Gordon, the party’s candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, expressed his gratitude for the strong show of support and emphasised the significance of the new office in the upcoming election campaign.