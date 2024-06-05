Harrogate Neighbours opens High Street Hub

Not-for-profit care provider, Harrogate Neighbours has opened a dedicated high street community ‘hub’ on the High Street in Starbeck.

Formerly a retail unit, the HUB is an extension of the vital services Harrogate Neighbours provides within the community.

Harrogate Neighbours has taken out a multi-year lease on the unit that has now been refurbished and is now open to the public. It is a safe space which welcomes people of all ages and abilities to find useful information, as well as socialise with friends and family.

The Hub will provide workshops and talks to support wellbeing, and has a ‘fair price’ café.

Within the HUB will be a community notice board to encourage members of the public, from youngsters to older people, to share their news and showcase projects. Alongside this, professionals will also be able to hire out work spaces with access to Wi-Fi and co-work from the HUB.

CEO of Harrogate Nieghbours, Sue Cawthray said: Having supported the local community for over 50 years, we are delighted to be in a position to have a presence right on the high street. Over the years, people have come to us with nowhere else to go, and we have gladly signposted them to the right services whether at Harrogate Neighbours, or elsewhere. Now, having the HUB where people of all ages and genders can visit to find the help and support they may need, now or in the future, felt like the natural next step for Harrogate Neighbours. We hope in time we will be able to offer employment opportunities, as well as volunteering options for those people who are able to donate their time.

The Harrogate Neighbours Hub is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and can be found at 16 High Street, Starbeck, HG2 7HY.